Alexa Bliss has had skin cancer removed from the side of her face.

The 31-year-old wrestler expressed her regret at having used tanning beds when she was younger after cancerous cells were found on her body, but she reassured fans she is "all clear now".

Showing her bandaged face on her Instagram Story, Alexa wrote: "Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds.

"All clear now though!

"Thank you @AmericanSkinInstitute for taking great care of me!"

The WWE star also told wellwishers the procedure had a "short healing time".

Responding to one fan on Twitter, she wrote: "Thank you! Don't worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds!"

Another Twitter user asked if she had found any "marks or spots" that prompted her to seek medical advice.

She confirmed: "There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (22.03.23), Alexa was revealed to be The Axolotl on 'The Masked Singer'.

Speaking after she was unmasked, the grappler revealed she had had to overcome overwhelming stage fright to make it out on stage.

She said: "This was something that was personal for me because I have actually crippling stage fright when it comes to singing.

"I actually cried backstage before coming out here 'cause I was just so nervous. But I am just so proud of myself, because I conquered my fear!"

The episode also saw actress Holly Robinson Peete revealed to be The Fairy.