Lala Kent "can't wait" to see Raquel Leviss at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion.

The 28-year-old beauty recently confirmed that she intended to attend the upcoming reunion, despite her affair with Tom Sandoval, and Lala has now revealed that she can't wait to come face-to-face with the reality TV star.

Earlier this week, Raquel wrote on her Instagram Story: "Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person."

And now, Lala has revealed that she's looking forward to seeing her.

The 32-year-old actress wrote on her own Instagram Story: "We can't wait to see you @raquelleviss [devil-face emoji] (sic)"

Ariana Madix split from Tom in the wake of his affair with Raquel, and Lala has been outspoken about the issue in recent weeks.

Asked if she's spoken to Raquel since the scandal erupted, Lala said: "She obviously hasn't reached out to me or anyone on my side, because I was never friends with her. I don't know if she's reached out to anyone else."

Meanwhile, Lala recently claimed that season ten of 'Vanderpump Rules' "saved" her.

The reality star was in the midst of her acrimonious split from Randall Emmett during season ten of the show, and she thinks that it actually helped her to overcome the drama.

Lala - who has Ocean, two, with the movie producer - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Season ten, this sounds crazy, it saved me.

"I needed to get out of what my life was, and I wanted to be around my friends and feel supported, and listen to what was going on in their life. It just felt like the most epic purge, you know? It was like therapy every day. So even though it's strange to relive it, it almost is like, wow, look how far we've come."