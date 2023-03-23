Kate Bosworth "can't wait" to marry Justin Long.

The 40-year-old actress is loving life with the 44-year-old actor, and Kate is said to be eager to tie the knot.

A source told PEOPLE: "Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy. She can't wait to marry him. They are very cute together."

Kate - who was previously married to film director Michael Polish - loves spending time with the comedian, and the loved-up duo are rumoured to have recently got engaged.

The insider added: "Kate has this amazing energy around Justin. She is just beaming."

Kate and Justin were first spotted together in 2022, and the actor made their romance Instagram official in May, when he shared photos of them together at a pub in Ireland.

The actor also opened up about their romance during a podcast appearance last year.

He said on the 'Dear Chelsea' podcast: "There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred."

Justin admitted that his romance with Kate is unlike anything he's previously experienced.

As a result, the actor is determined to "protect" their relationship.

He explained: "I've never had anything like this before; I've never experienced this. So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?"

In December 2021, Justin confirmed that he was in a relationship - but at the time, he was determined to remain tight-lipped about the identity of his girlfriend.

The comedian - who previously dated the likes of Drew Barrymore and Amanda Seyfried - said: "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one. And the one, I met. I found."