Naomi Scott says the best beauty tips she's learned from being on set are to drink lots of water and get plenty of sleep.

The 29-year-old actress is one of Hollywood's rising stars thanks to roles in 'Aladdin' and 'Power Rangers' and she insists if you want to look your best in front of the cameras then hydration and a proper night's rest are key.

Speaking to Vogue.co.uk, she said: "When you’re on set, the most important things are the boring habits that everyone tells you: sleep, drinking lots of water and eating right, because ultimately you’re trying to get through a shoot.

"To keep your skin the best it can be, it’s all about drinking enough and sleeping enough. In terms of good skin, it’s all about what you put into your body, not just what you apply onto it.

"Personally, I always have to go to sleep with clean hair, so I wash my hair after every day – I don’t want any product that’s in my hair getting on my skin while I sleep. Other than that, a face massage every now and then is always good, and gets the blood flowing."

Naomi is famous for her trademark bob haircut, and although she has had to grow it out for her latest role she has vowed to bring her signature style back.

She added: "I have a wonderful hairstylist that cuts my hair – he’s such an artist. The bob that I had at the end of last year was one of my favourites. I had to grow it out for something, but it’s returning next week when I get it cut back in again. For everyday styling, I just make sure I’ve blow dried my fringe how I want it – then I let the rest dry naturally."