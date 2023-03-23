Shawn Mendes has always felt like an "impostor" when he has made it onto best dressed fashion lists.

The 24-year-old Canadian musician first shot to fame with his debut album 'Handwritten', released in 2015, but despite being a red carpet regular who is praised for his sense of style, the 'Treat You Better' hitmaker has never felt comfortable to take credit for his clothing choices, as it's only recently that he has found his own fashion sense.

In an interview with GQ-Magazine.co.uk, Shawn said: "I've always felt like an imposter. Total imposter. I don't understand it!

“Ultimately, I think a lot of the times I've ever made it onto those best-dressed lists or whatever, have I always felt comfortable? Have I looked comfortable?

“I really hate wearing clothes that don't let me feel like myself. That's my number one rule and I don't like wearing something that makes me feel like I'm not in my own skin.

"I think confidence comes with age, as does an understanding of yourself. When you're younger, there's a lot of pressure on you, especially when people are watching you and wanting you to look a certain way.

"And so I was trying to put on these outfits, but I didn't even know who I exactly was inside. So it never felt right.”

Shawn has now collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger - who he was first introduced to at the Met Gala in 2018 - to create a clothing capsule of garments he would want to wear himself.

Hilfiger, 71, insists it was an easy decision to work with Mendes on the Classics Reborn, which has just been released.

Speaking to GQ-Magazine.co.uk, the legendary designer said: "I think girls like him. I think women like him. I think boys like him. Like, young people want to be like him. He just checks all the boxes. He's definitely in the zeitgeist. We always work with the musicians of the moment, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Shawn Mendes."