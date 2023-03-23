Christina Ricci has found it "hard" to balance her work commitments with raising her baby girl.

The 43-year-old actress - who has Cleo, 15 months, with her husband Mark Hampton - admits it hasn't been easy for her to shoot 'Yellowjackets' and 'Wednesday' in recent years, even though she loves both shows.

Christina - who also has Freddie, eight, with James Heerdegen - told E! News: "It has been really fun.

"I've been very busy, which is great and also hard with family and children and working all that out with a newborn. But it's great, it was really good."

Christina starred alongside Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday', and she previously described the 20-year-old actress as an "amazing" talent.

Christina played Wednesday Addams in the 'Addams Family' movies in the early 90s, and she heaped praise on Jenna - who plays the fictional character in the Netflix series - describing the rising star as being "brave" and "cool".

The veteran actress - who played another character in the hit series - told Elle magazine: "I loved being Wednesday.

"I’m very proud of that role. I also think Jenna Ortega is amazing. She is so brave, so cool, and really doing the part justice. Wednesday is her part now ... [and] those two things can be true at the same time!"

Christina also insisted that she wasn't worrying about the inevitable comparisons between herself and Jenna.

The actress described the debate as "unreal".

Christina - who began starring in 'Yellowjackets', the thriller drama series, in 2021 - said: "I knew there would be comparison between the old ['Addams Family'] movies and 'Wednesday'. That’s a natural inclination. But the ‘who was a better Wednesday?’ thing is unreal."