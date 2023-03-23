Epic Games has announced its going to give 'Fortnite' creators 40 per cent of its net revenue.

Creators can sign up to the program via the creator portal and will be paid based on their engagement from March 1.

Saxs Persson, Epic’s EVP of the Fortnite ecosystem revealed that Creator Economy 2.0 see the cash go to “eligible creators who publish games in Fortnite."

Speaking at the State of Unreal keynote on Wednesday (22.03.23), Persson explained: “Payments from the pool are based on the performance of the island. We take into account data like island popularity, engagement, retention, attracting new players.

“There’s no need to design cunning monetization loops or extractive gating items. You make an island that players love; that’s all you need to be part of the new economy.”

The event also saw the unveiling of the Unreal Editor for 'Fortnite', a PC app that gives creators tools from Unreal Engine for their builds.

Head to https://create.fortnite.com to sign up.