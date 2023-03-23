Kiefer Sutherland will "never" say no to a '24' return.

The 56-year-old actor portrayed counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer in eight seasons of the drama until 2010 and reprised the role for a 12-part series in 2014, and though he acknowledged there are a "lot of elements" that need to be considered when it comes to making another series of the real-time saga, he wouldn't be an obstacle.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's the one thing I've learned to never say no to.

"When we finished season eight, I said we were done, and yet we did a season nine. There's a lot of elements that would have to come together to make that happen, but I certainly would not be the reason why it didn't."

Kiefer admitted working on the show was one of the biggest highlights of his career.

He said: "It was one of the greatest experiences I've had in my career, and I loved the character. And I'm so appreciative of the fans that liked it."

Kiefer can next be seen in Paramount+ series 'Rabbit Hole' as John Weir, who is framed for murder by powerful forces and he admitted the twists and turns of the espionage thriller kept him "excited" about the show all the way through.

Asked if he was surprised about the plot twists or knew what was going to happen, he said: "It was a mixture of both.

"John and Glen who created the series, they created the show kind of in front of me, so, I was more included in most. But still, when you see writers who are as talented as they are, apply what we discussed as an idea, and how that idea actually comes to fruition -- yeah, I have to be honest, there were a couple moments I was really surprised by the way that idea was delivered and excited by.

"That's what made me want to do the show and I was excited from beginning to end."