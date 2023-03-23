Amazon has launched its cloud gaming service Luna in the UK.

As well as the cloud gaming service, the Luna Controller will also be available.

To sign up, users can choose from three tiers of subscription.

The unique service will let users live broadcast to Twitch.

What's more, Amazon has joined forces with gaming giant Ubisoft on the Ubisoft+ Multi subscription for £14.99, which gives subscribers access to all of their games.

Those with Amazon Prime will be able to play a free rotation of games, starting with 'Mega Man 11'.

The Vice President of Amazon devices international, Eric Saarnio, said: “With Amazon Luna, we’re making gaming easier and more convenient by offering instant access to console-quality games on devices customers already own. Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year so we’re thrilled to now expand the service to customers in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.”

Amazon is also making its Fire TV Omni QLED TV - a rival to Sky Glass - available to buy in the UK.