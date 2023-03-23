Ben Affleck found working with Matt Damon to be a "lovely" experience.

The 50-year-old actor teamed up with his long-time friend to make the biographical sports drama 'Air', and Ben has now revealed that he relished working with Matt, 52.

Ben - who directed the movie and also plays the part of Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike - told IndieWire: "I love and trust Matt so much, and it was so lovely to be working together.

"It was kind of like a feeling of, I want the other actors to feel [this too]. Like, ‘Come on, it’s all good, I love actors, I love you, you’re going to be OK, everyone, take as much time as you want, do what you need to do and be respected, and to kind of project that energy.'"

Ben and Matt shot to international prominence in 1997, when they co-wrote the award-winning 'Good Will Hunting'.

On this occasion, Matt enjoyed the experience of being directed by his showbiz pal.

He said: "Honestly, it was kind of a natural progression. We’ve written a bunch of movies and produced and acted together for so many years and decades, so it didn’t feel any different, working this way."

Earlier this month, Ben described working with Matt as the best experience of his career.

The actor-turned-director - who married Jennifer Lopez in 2022 - also revealed that he's already missing working with him.

He told CBS Sunday Morning: "It was just so much fun. I don’t know. It kind of felt like just us and getting to do the thing that we wanted to do. I did. I loved it. I loved it.

"I miss it every day since. It was the best, like, work experience of my life, without question."