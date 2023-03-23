Montana Brown says she was tracked by an Apple AirTag

The ex ‘Love Island’ star - who shot to the fame on the ITV2 dating show - detailed how she was realised she was sporting the product which was designed to help people locate things that go missing often like keys or pets but claims someone put it on her and how she found it “creepy”.

The 27-year-old reality star told BBC Newsbeat: "It was only really when I came back home and I told a few of my friends... I realised that's so creepy.

"My friends were like: 'you should absolutely be making more of a big deal out of this because this could happen to anybody'."

Montana - who was on the way to a swanky awards show on March 4 when she discovered the device - posted about the incident on her socials.

She admitted that the "the sheer amount of comments and messages" since has made her realise "this is clearly something that happens quite often".

"And this is obviously a method that people are using to track people, and maybe track women who are travelling on their own.

"So that was kind of a penny drop. I was just thankful that I found it and was able to get rid of it."

Apple dubbed the product - according to their official description - as “a super-easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app, where you can also track down your Apple devices and keep up with friends and family.”