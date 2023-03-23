Leigh-Anne Pinnock's "culture and experience" have inspired a new adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid'.

The Little Mix singer was delighted to be involved with storyteller and lyricist Dina Gregory's take on Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairytale, and she's also narrated the story for Audible.

In addition, Leigh-Anne's influence is also seen in the musical elements of the recording, as she invited singers anaiis, Kersha Bailey, Sairah Rowe and Nadine Samuels to provide vocals and work with producers String and Tins on the original music.

Leigh-Anne said: “'The Little Mermaid' is one of the most iconic fairytales and it has so many fans at every age.

"I felt personally drawn to this adaption from Dina, as I related to so many themes within the storyline.

"My narration was inspired by both my own culture and experience and I wanted my community to be represented in this version of the classic tale. I hope listeners enjoy the retelling as much as I enjoyed narrating it!”

Dina relished the chance to "reclaim" the main character's voice in her take on the classic story.

She said: “In the popular imagination, The Little Mermaid has morphed into a happy-ever-after fairy-tale despite the original story’s darker ending.

"Never destined to marry the prince, this voiceless outsider is forsaken by a world that deems her 'other.'

"With Leigh-Anne Pinnock narrating this adaptation, I saw an opportunity to reclaim both Andersen’s vision and the little mermaid’s voice. As a biracial writer, I’m inspired by Leigh-Anne’s advocacy.

"Against the odds, she vaulted to pop stardom–only to discover an industry and fanbase often hostile to women of colour.

"Undaunted, she has used her experience to speak out against racism. Who better, then, to give voice to a mermaid who, like Leigh-Anne, follows a dream, endures its trials, and grows stronger for it.”

'The Little Mermaid' is available exclusively on Audible globally now.