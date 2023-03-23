Jax Taylor has accused Tom Sandoval of cheating on Ariana Madix multiple times before he was caught.

The 39-year-old actor was recently revealed to have had an affair with Raquel Leviss - but Jax has now suggested that Tom has been cheating on Ariana for years.

Asked whether Tom has any previous flings with other women, Jax told 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen': "Yes, 100 percent. I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation - and that was week one of their relationship, by the way - but yeah, there’s been other times."

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star added that, in reality, it didn't matter how many times Tom cheated.

He said: "It doesn’t matter if he did it one or ten times, he did it."

Ariana split from Tom shortly after the cheating scandal erupted.

A source previously revealed: "They had been having problems for awhile, but this was the final straw for Ariana. She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

Prior to their split, Ariana revealed that she was hesitant to marry Tom because she wouldn't enjoy the "fanfare" element to the day.

The reality star - who has appeared on 'Vanderpump Rules' since 2013 - admitted she wasn't keen on having "a giant wedding and a bachelorette party".

Asked about the possibility of tying the knot, Ariana shared: "I think the big thing for me is that I'm not really into the whole fanfare of it.

"It's really more about the two people. So if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it. I just don't want it to be like a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that b*******."