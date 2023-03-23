Naomi Scott thinks people need to "accept" they are "addicted" to their phones.

The 'Aladdin' actress has called on the world to recognise they are obsessed with their communications devices so they can look at small ways to tackle the issue and become less reliant on technology.

She told Vogue.co.uk: "I think there is a lot of shame around the hold that technology has over us. But I think that it’s okay to accept that we are addicted to our phones.

" We are in a moment in history where technology has purposefully been put upon us, but I think the moment that we just accept that we are addicted to our phones, we’ll be able to think about what small steps we can take to help with that.

"They might seem really silly and small, but sometimes you need a bridge. So rather than being on social media or working on your phone, you’re doing a brain training game or reading or something. "

Naomi urged people to grab any spare minutes they have to do do a meditation.

she said: "Meditation is something that I go through phases with. When I’m meditating, I’m like, 'This is great, why don’t I do this every day?' And then, of course, you get out of the habit – and get back into it again.

"The goal, for me, is to minimise the gaps, because when I am meditating, it’s great.

"I love taking five minutes in the morning when I’m not reaching for my phone, and just sitting there.

"We don’t really take those moments and a lot of people are quick to say they don’t have the time to do half an hour of meditation, but even if it’s just five minutes at a time to help form a small commitment that can be grown, that’s good."

The 29-year-old actress has taken to play mind games to help her switch off and relax when she is struggling to get to sleep.

Discussing what's on her bedside table, she said: "Maybe a notebook, as when I find it hard to get to sleep, I do word walls.

"I got into a bit of a bad habit of staying up late, so started to write down a nine letter word with mixed up letters. Then you choose a letter in that word and come up with as many words as possible with that letter in it – it’s a really good way of occupying your mind without technology."