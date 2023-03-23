Diane Keaton thinks it is "highly unlikely" she'll ever date again.

The 77-year-old actress - who has enjoyed relationships with the likes of Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino in the past - can't imagine any of her friends trying to set her up with someone so she's closed the door on the idea of a new romance.

Speaking to AARP The Magazine's April/May 2023 issue, she said: "I don't date. Highly unlikely. I don't remember anyone calling me, going, 'This is So-and-So, I'd like to take you out.' They don't happen. Of course not."

But the 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' actress - who has adopted children Dexter, 27, and Duke, 22 - isn't looking for companionship anyway because she has her beloved dog Reggie.

She said: "A friend of mine gave her to me. I didn't even ask for her. He came to me and said, 'I think you need this dog.' I was like, 'Okay, I guess?'

"Of course, now I just love her. Dogs are irresistible. They're just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she's hilarious."

Diane admitted in January that she hadn't been on a date for 15 years and thought it was because guys find her "too weird".

Asked when she last went on a date, she told 'Extra': "Let's [say] 15 years. They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine. Someday, someone will marry me. Maybe one of these nice men today that have to deal with me today."

And in 2019, the 'First Wives Club' star insisted she didn't regret never getting married.

She told People magazine at the time: "Today I was thinking about this. I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life...

"I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it too."