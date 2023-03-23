Juliette Lewis thinks good fortune has played a part in her Hollywood success.

The 49-year-old actress made her film debut in the late 1980s, and Juliette feels fortunate to have worked with some of the best and most talented people in the industry.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I really got fortunate early on. And I didn't know this at the time because people would say after 'Cape Fear' and I don't know, 'Natural Born Killers', they're like, 'You’re gonna be so spoiled.' Because I worked with these really phenomenal directors. I was like, 'What? It's not just always like this?'

"And they treated me like my ideas were valid, so I was always welcome to create and create strongly. That developed a real, if we're talking about creative, survival. It developed a big muscle of adventure and trying things creatively that I use to this day."

Juliette previously described her work as "the one source of confidence and strength" for her.

The actress also explained that she felt most at home on a film or TV set.

Juliette - who was married to skateboarder Steve Berra between 1999 and 2003 - shared: "Weirdly, I got on well with all the different groups, I was friends with the popular girls. I was friends with the minorities, I was friends with the odd bunch. I just didn't know who I was. I wasn't an outcast in a traditional sense. I'm a dichotomy.

"In some ways I am very traditional and people don't expect that. For instance, when I was married I loved doing my husband's laundry. I liked it because I liked the tradition of it, because I grew up without it. I grew up where we didn't all sit at the dinner table, we just all sort of got food from the kitchen."