Brian Cox wants someone to make cannabis sweets for diabetics.

The 'Succession' actor enjoys smoking marijuana and began to explore the edibles market, but because he suffers from type 2 diabetes - a condition where the body doesn't produce enough insulin, causing issues with blood sugar regulation - he wasn't able to indulge in the way he would have liked.

Comedy troupe Broken Lizard recalled finding out about Brian's weed habit while making 'Super Troopers 2', in which the 76-year-old actor reprised his role as Captain O'Hagan.

Steve Lemme of Broken Lizard, who starred in and made the movie, told Vulture of Brian: "In ‘Super Troopers 2,’ we discovered he was a stoner. One day he’s like, ‘I love to smoke marijuana! I got high just last night!’ And we were like, ‘What are you smoking?’ and he goes, ‘Dank Sinatra.'”

Collaborator Paul Soter added: “He was the first one to tell us to get into the edibles business, because he was starting to get into edibles, but he’s diabetic.

"He loves black licorice, and he kept trying to convince us, ‘If somebody could make a sugarless black licorice edible…’

"He didn’t understand that he’s probably the only person on the planet who would want that kind of edible.”

Brian previously revealed he used to be "very against" cannabis but when he turned 50, he turned to the drug to relax and realised how "wonderful" it could be.

He told The Sun in 2020: “I was very against it, actually. Then when I was 50, I realised I missed out on what was going on with young people because I was so square, and I was working so hard, I needed something to relax.

“So I discovered the wonderful world of cannabis. It does make the politics easier to bear. It’s a way of dealing with idiocy.”