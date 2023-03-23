Andrew Lloyd Webber’s critically ill son has been moved to a hospice as he continues battling gastric cancer.

The dad-of-two ‘Phantom of the Opera’ composer, 75, told earlier this week how his eldest boy Nick, 43, also a composer, had been battling cancer for the last 18 months, and has now given another update on his condition, saying the musician is recovering from a “ghastly” bout of pneumonia.

Three-times married Andrew – who had Nick with his first wife Sarah Hugill along with their 45-year-old broadcaster daughter Imogen – told his Instagram followers on Thursday (23.03.23): “I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick.

“He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away.

“I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly.

“We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, it was the right place for us all to be I think.”

Andrew also told fans he was “gutted” to miss the opening of his new show ‘Bad Cinderella’ in New York on Thursday to be with his family.

And he thanked the people of war-ravaged Ukraine who sent him a T-shirt emblazoned with the ‘Cats’ logo from his iconic musical following the announcement Nick was “critically ill”.

He added: “I know that they’ve been performing ‘Cats’ there in a bunker, a makeshift production.

“It’s incredibly moving... everything they’re going through they have been so incredibly thoughtful about dearest Nick.

“I’m going to go and see Nick in a minute, and I’m going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I’ve had for him all the way from everywhere all around the world.”

Sending his best wishes to the “other families I have around the world in theatre” on the opening night of his new show ‘Bad Cinderella’, he said: “I’m absolutely gutted not to be able to be there but my place is really here in England at the moment.”

Andrew revealed Nick was critically ill in hospital in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that said: “I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill.

“As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Nick has scored music for an adaption of ‘The Little Prince’ and was nominated for a Grammy award for musical theatre album alongside Greg Wells, David Zippel and his dad for Andrew’s ‘Cinderella’ show.