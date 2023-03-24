Gerard Piqué says he’s been ‘very happy’ since Shakira split

Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué says he has been “very happy” since their split.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer’s 36-year-old former partner – who has sons Milan, 10, and eight year old Sasha with Shakira – broke up from her last year after a 12-year relationship, and has now talked about how overjoyed he is with the “changes in my life”, which have included dating his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia.

He told Spanish newspaper El País: “I want to be true to myself. The people I worry about and love are the ones that know me.

“I don’t care about the rest. I channel my energy into being with my people and giving them what I have. I’m very happy.

“There have been changes in my life and I have known how to maintain my happiness.”

Gerard also recently told how he has listened to Shakira’s so-called “diss track” that appears to mock him and his new girlfriend.

The singer – born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – recently released the tune ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, which she has said was a cathartic way of expelling her pain over their break-up.

Gerard said in an interview with Barcelona-based radio station RAC1” Yes, obviously (I’ve listened to it.)”

But adding how he didn’t want to comment further, the ex-Barcelona centre back added: “I don’t want to talk about it – I don’t think I should talk about it.”

After a long, awkward silence, the ex-footballer stressed that all he wants is for his kids to be happy.

He said: “We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children.

“Everyone makes their own decisions. I don’t feel like talking anymore. I just want my children to be well… I’ve always had a close relationship with my children.”

Shakira said on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ about releasing ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ in the wake of her split from Gerard: “I’ve had a very rough year since my separation and writing this song has been so important to me.

“It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.

“I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much c*** the way I had to.

“And I did write the song for me but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

Shakira sings on ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53’ in an apparent dig at Gerard’s new girlfriend: “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another section she sings: “You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour. With the press at my door and a debt with the treasury.”

Shakira allegedly realised Gerard was having an affair after she noticed her jam kept disappearing and he nor their sons ate the fruit spread.

