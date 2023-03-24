Rachel Bilson wasn't "shaming any exes" when she confessed she didn't have an orgasm until she was 38.

The 41-year-old 'Hart of Dixie' actress opened up about her sex life in a candid conversation with comedian Whitney Cummings on the 'Broad Ideas' podcast last week and admitted she had struggled to achieve climax until later in life, but she's now clarified her comments and insisted she wasn't trying to "shade" any of her former partners.

Speaking on 'The Nick Viall Files' podcast, she explained: "It has nothing to do with any partner. It had to do with me knowing my body."

Rachel went on to admit she made the confession after Whitney revealed she didn’t have an orgasm through penetrative sex until going off birth control at the age of 40 - and Rachel said she experienced something similar.

She added: "I just jumped on that and I was like, ‘When I was older I was able to do that too' ... Apparently there were names brought up in both regards and I am not OK with that, because it had nothing to do with that.'"

Podcast host Viall then added: "We’re not shaming any exes," and Rachel agreed saying: "No! Or giving a trophy to any other exes. Nobody was involved other than myself. It was all about me. I can now do it, I'm sure ... It's all about knowing my own body ... It's positioning it's comfortability. It's knowing your body."

Rachel has previously dated stars including Adam Brody and Bill Hader and has a seven-year-old daughter Briar Rose with 'Star Wars' actor Hayden Christensen.

During Rachel's appearance on the 'Broad Ideas' podcast, Whitney said: "I'm not on birth control, my sex drive … by the way, I’m going to say this, wild thing. To say: I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control. Never had it in my life until I turned 40 … But I could do it with my hands." Rachel then replied: "It didn’t happen for me until I was about 38. Isn’t that crazy? But not with, like, d*** inside."