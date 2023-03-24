Brooklyn Beckham is happy to be part of a "throuple" with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and her new best friend Selena Gomez.

The 24-year-old aspiring chef thinks the 'Only Murders in the Building' star is a "very sweet girl" and is more than happy to spend a lot of time with her since she struck up a friendship with his spouse a few months ago.

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', Brooklyn said of Selena: "She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl. I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along."

The 'Cookin' With Brooklyn' star also admitted he is keen to have a large family with Nicola.

Asked by Jennifer if he wants a big family, he said: “Yes, I want as many kids as my wife wants. I want a lot, but it’s obviously up to her.”

Brooklyn also showed off the tattoo portrait he has of his 28-year-old spouse on his arm and revealed a romantic tribute alongside the image.

He said: “I actually got on the same day some of the lyrics of the song that she walked down the aisle too.”

Earlier this month, Nicola opened up about her friendship with Selena, and hailed her her "soul sister".

She told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: "I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time.

"I love her so much. She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. I feel like I've known her forever."

A few months ago, the 30-year-old singer-and-actress shared photos of herself snuggling up to the couple on a yacht.

She captioned her post: "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone (sic)".

The trio also spent Thanksgiving and New Year together, and Nicola and Selena have matching tattoos.