Rachel Zegler has been cast in the disaster comedy 'Y2K'.

The 'West Side Story' actress features in a starry ensemble that also includes Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison and Mason Gooding.

The film is being directed by Kyle Mooney and the cast is rounded out by Alicia Silverstone, Lachlan Watson, The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Fred Hechinger and Daniel Zolghadri.

The movie is set on New Year's Eve 1999 and follows two high school nobodies (Martell and Dennison) as they decided to crash the final big party before the new millennium.

When the clock strikes midnight, the party gets more insane than they could ever have imagined.

Evan Winter has written the script for the film and is producing with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin.

Rachel stars in the new superhero sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' as Anthea and revealed that it came at the ideal time in her career as she found it difficult to get acting work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-year-old star told The Hollywood Reporter: "I needed a job. I'm being so serious. The reality was we were in the middle of a pandemic, and I was not working. I couldn't get a job for the life of me because 'West Side Story' hadn't come out yet.

"It was really hard to book work for me, so I was really excited when this came in my inbox. I love the first movie, and the fact that they even wanted me to come in for a callback, and then a chem read and then everything in between. I'm so lucky that I got this job."