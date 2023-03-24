Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on 'Car S.O.S.' on Thursday (23.03.23) night.

The latest episode of the National Geographic car renovation show focused on Stephan Van Nierkerk, a former Lance Corporal who served in Afghanistan before losing his left leg at the hip, right leg below the knee, and five fingers in 2009, and the Duke of Sussex -who undertook two tours of duty in the Asian country during his time in the military - sent a recorded video message to the ex-soldier congratulating him on his vehicle makeover.

He said in the video, which was recorded from his California home: “Stephan! Congratulations! I hope at this point you’re sitting in your brand-new, or certainly what looks like a brand-new jeep. Good on you mate! Well done! Fully, fully, fully deserve that. I can’t think of anyone that deserves this more than you. After getting injured at such a young age after two tours of Afghanistan, you are the definition of inspiration because you are not defined by your injury. You are defined by your selflessness to others.”

The episode saw Stephan's best friend Ian and wife Sadie keen to reward the motivational speaker for his bravery and positivity by helping him fulfil his dream of becoming an off-roading champion.

The 'Car S.O.S.' team, led by Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend, took on the task of taking Stephan's used Jeep Grand Cherokee - which was off the road due to persistent mechanical problems - and fixing it up to competition-level standards, as well as adding modifications to accommodate the driver's disabilities, including installing a roll cage, a high lift axle kit, wheel arch extensions, and upgrading the suspension.

The episode will be repeated on National Geographic on Sunday (26.03.23) at 7pm.