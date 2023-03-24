Christina Applegate has raged at conservative commentator Candace Owens over her criticism of Kim Kardashian's inclusive underwear advert.

The 51-year-old actress stumbled across an online clip from Owens' 'Daily Wire' show in which she slammed Kardashians' 2022 SKIMS campaign for including a model in a wheelchair to promote products for people with disabilities - and Christina couldn't stop herself from wading in on Twitter.

The 'Friends' star - who went public with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 - wrote: "Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing.

"This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s f****** gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us."

The TV star continued: "Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f****** hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake."

Christina later added she would be happy to speak to Owens to help change her views on disability. She tweeted: "I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight. Sincerely."

Owens previously sparked outrage when she slammed the inclusivity message of Kim's advertising campaign as "ridiculous".

Speaking on her show, she explained her view, saying: "I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing. I really don’t get it. I don’t know. And if I’m wrong, again, educate me, today, I just want to be educated in the comments.

"Why did they do this? I don’t know, I don’t know why this needed to be done. I’m getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous.

"By the way, I think people in wheelchairs will back me up on this,” she claimed. “I think they’re on my side. I think they think this is stupid."

Haleigh Rosa who was the model featured in Kardashian's campaign has also since spoken out against Owens' comments, telling Forbes: "Iit’s so often assumed that the disability community should be felt bad for. The people I know that have disabilities are some of the most resilient people. … If [Owens] truly wants to educate herself, she can reach out to me. I’m not one for cancel culture; I believe in the power of education. I’d love to have a conversation and educate Candace."