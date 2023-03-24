Delta Goodrem has axed her European tour after doctors warned her not to sing.

The 38-year-old pop star has postponed up upcoming dates in the UK and Ireland as well as across Europe after "over-extending" herself with work and losing her voice - which prompted medical staff to put her on "strict vocal rest" until she recovers.

Delta confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, which read: "Hi everyone, it hurts my heart to have to share with you that we've had to make the difficult decision to reschedule my upcoming UK and European shows. I am feeling so grateful to be this busty in this moment of my career, but from over-extending myself on a number of projects including preparing new music for you all, I unfortunately have overused by vocal cords to the point of me having no voice for extended periods of time."

She went on to add: "I have been pushing through this month believing my voice would heal but as I sit here typing from rehearsals with a ready show, my doctors have just ordered me to go on strict vocal rest and not sing.

"I am so excited to have an incredible year of touring ahead. Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you in full flight. Be right back. Love you all."

Delta went on to assure fans the dates are going to be rescheduled as soon as possible and urged them to hold on to their tickets as they will remain valid for the new shows.

She concluded: "We are working on rescheduling these shows as soon as possible and your tickets will remain valid for the new dates once announced.

Stayed tuned. Thank you for you love and understanding."

The tour was due to kick off in Dublin, Ireland on April 4 and stop in cities including London, Manchester, Paris, Madrid and Berlin. Delta is also due to perform a tour of her native Australia later this year.