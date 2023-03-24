TikTok’s CEO testified to Congress.

Shou Zi Chew appeared in front of US lawmakers to answer questions amid growing concerns about how the video-sharing app - which is owned by the Chinese-based tech giant ByteDance - handles the user data for five hours on Thursday.

The boss of the service - which boasts more than one billion users - tried to quell both Republican and Democrat fears about how US data was handled with the concept they have named Project Texas, which would allow Oracle, another tech firm to verify their methods as a third party.

Jay Obernolte, a Republican representative from California said: “I am concerned that what you’re proposing with Project Texas just doesn’t have the technical capability of providing us the assurances that we need.”

Chew assured the committee - which was dubbed themselves the most “bipartisan” inhabiting the Capital Building at the beginning of the hearing - they were taking the problem “very seriously” after TikTok was banned on US federal government devices, prompting a wave of similar measures across the world in areas like The Netherlands, the UK and the European Union.

He said “We take this very seriously. This is an industry-wide challenge, and we’re investing as much as we can. We don’t think it represents the majority of the users’ experience on TikTok, but it does happen.”

Along with worries about supplying information to the Chinese government, they also touched about its potential negative impact on young people’s mental health and the looming possible ban.