Julia Garner says her granny is her “style icon”.

The ex ‘Ozark’ star appreciates how her grandmother’s “generation dressed up” and likes to incorporate that energy into her outfits with styling “classic” but shaking them up by adding “a little edge”.

The 29-year-old actress told Elle.com: “My grandmother is my style icon. Her generation dressed up, and I love that. I’ve found my style by leaning into the fun of clothing. I feel most confident in classics, but it always needs to have a little edge.”

Julia recently responded to the news that the Madonna biopic was postponed due to the 64-year-old icon going on the road with her ‘Celebration’ tour, which marks four decades of her time in the limelight.

While at the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars’ party, She told Entertainment Tonight: "I don't want to tell too much. I want to keep things... yeah, fingers crossed."

The ‘Inventing Anna’ star beat out many high profile names like ‘Euphoria’ star Alexa Demie and others at Madonna boot camp to play the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker.

Madonna - who penned the film - detailed how she wanted the picture to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world".

She continued: "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."