Halle Bailey says her sister Chloe is a 'style inspiration'

Published
2023/03/24 13:15 (GMT)

Halle Bailey says her sister Chloe is a “style inspiration”.

‘The Little Mermaid’ star admitted that her older sister and the other half of their singing duo Chloe x Halle partner, 24, is someone she has “always looked up to” when it comes to putting together a look.

The 22-year-old singer told Elle.com: “I’ve always looked up to my big sister, Chloe, for style inspiration. To me, comfort is important, but I also want to feel a little sexy when I dress up. The key is to find pieces that feel genuine and reflect your personality.”

Halle - who was recently named as a star of the new Gucci campaign - gushed about how she loves “to experiment” when it comes to fashion but knows the most vital part of any outfit is being “comfortable and confident”.

She said: “At the moment, I love to experiment with different styles—it’s a great way to have fun expressing yourself. The most important thing is that I feel comfortable and confident in a look.”

On Instagram, the Grammy nominee enthused about being part of the Italian fashion house celebration of their “iconic Gucci Horsebit 1955 handbag”.

Halle wrote in the caption: “I’m so excited to be a gucci girl [heart face emoji + black heart emoji] debuting a new campaign for the iconic Gucci Horsebit.”

In February, the ‘Do It’ hitmaker labelled her “favourite look” of the brand’s catwalk show as a classic trench with a statement earring.

Halle said: “This long black trench coat with the cinched waist, and she had this beautiful long earring… It was my favorite look of the night.”

© BANG Media International

hallebailey chloebailey

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended