Halle Bailey says her sister Chloe is a “style inspiration”.

‘The Little Mermaid’ star admitted that her older sister and the other half of their singing duo Chloe x Halle partner, 24, is someone she has “always looked up to” when it comes to putting together a look.

The 22-year-old singer told Elle.com: “I’ve always looked up to my big sister, Chloe, for style inspiration. To me, comfort is important, but I also want to feel a little sexy when I dress up. The key is to find pieces that feel genuine and reflect your personality.”

Halle - who was recently named as a star of the new Gucci campaign - gushed about how she loves “to experiment” when it comes to fashion but knows the most vital part of any outfit is being “comfortable and confident”.

She said: “At the moment, I love to experiment with different styles—it’s a great way to have fun expressing yourself. The most important thing is that I feel comfortable and confident in a look.”

On Instagram, the Grammy nominee enthused about being part of the Italian fashion house celebration of their “iconic Gucci Horsebit 1955 handbag”.

Halle wrote in the caption: “I’m so excited to be a gucci girl [heart face emoji + black heart emoji] debuting a new campaign for the iconic Gucci Horsebit.”

In February, the ‘Do It’ hitmaker labelled her “favourite look” of the brand’s catwalk show as a classic trench with a statement earring.

Halle said: “This long black trench coat with the cinched waist, and she had this beautiful long earring… It was my favorite look of the night.”