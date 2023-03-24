Do Kwon has been arrested in Montenegro.

South Korean police say the 31-year-old disgraced crypto boss taken into police custody who allegedly orchestrated a $40 billion failure of the terraUSD and Luna coins in the Balkan country.

The fugitive and his company Terraform Labs are already facing a string of charges from the US’ Securities and Exchange Commission for their alleged “multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud".

Neither party responded to BBC News request for comment.

Last September, South Korea put out an arrest warrant for Do Kwon as they believe he had broken capital market regulations.

According to Filip Adzic on Twitter, Do Kwon is "one of the world's most wanted fugitives" and was in custody at Podgorica’s airport.

The country’s interior minister added the tech whizz was travelling under counterfeit travel documents and a fake alias.

This comes after it was confirmed that he was in Montenegro instead of Serbia, where he was believed to be, a country which no extradition agreement with the United States, who have separate allegations hanging over him.

The SEC said Do Kwon previously "failed to provide the public with full, fair, and truthful disclosure as required for a host of crypto asset securities, most notably for Luna and TerraUSD."

The currency collapsed in May and lost investors billions of dollars, according to the blockchain analytics, Elliptic.

At the time, Do Kwon said: "I am heartbroken about the pain my invention has brought on all of you.”