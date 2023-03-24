2K has unveiled its AAA LEGO game, 'LEGO 2K Drive'.

The driving adventure title comes from 'WWE 2K23' maker Visual Concepts and 2K and will be released worldwide on May 19, 2023.

Players can expect plenty of challenges, mini-games, and 1,000 LEGO pieces to make their vehicle out of.

The game is also the first "in a multi-title partnership between 2K and the LEGO Group to develop AAA LEGO games."

What's more, a collaboration with supercar and hypercar company McLaren Automotive will see the McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM – which just featured in a LEGO Speed Champions double-pack to mark 60 years since McLaren was founded by racer and engineer Bruce McLaren – arrive in the land of Bricklandia, for a "thrilling, high-octane experience".

Remi Marcelli, Head of LEGO GAME, said: "Video games have long been an important way our fans experience the magic of the LEGO System-in-Play, and 2K's strong track record of delivering quality, innovative titles for a broad range of audiences makes them the perfect partner to create the next iconic AAA LEGO games.

"Beginning with LEGO 2K Drive, we're excited for fans to experience a fresh new take that builds on the LEGO humor and fun fans have come to expect."

Greg Thomas, President of Visual Concepts, commented:

"With the history the LEGO brand holds, we were very conscious of the responsibility we had to both our partners and longtime fans of LEGO play, while still thinking about how we can bring something new and unique to a LEGO title.

"For LEGO 2K Drive, we assembled a best-in-class team of game makers who poured their hearts into an unforgettable experience we can't wait to share with fans."

David Ismailer, President and CEO of 2K, added: "The LEGO Group is an iconic brand with decades of innovative consumer experiences, and we were thrilled at the opportunity to partner with them as we continue to expand the 2K portfolio to new audiences worldwide.

"LEGO 2K Drive is an incredible first step in our multi-title commitment to delivering new, ground-breaking LEGO games."

There will be three editions of 'LEGO 2K Drive' available.

The Standard Edition will be available for £49.99/€59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and £59.99/€69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats.