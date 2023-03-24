SZA is the new face of SKIMS.

The ‘Kill Bill’ hitmaker, 33, has been unveiled as a new model for the Kim Kardashian-helmed brand of high-end basics - which includes ranges the Fits Everyone line - and was selected because of her “honesty, confidence and dynamic energy”.

The 42-year-old superstar influencer said of the latest edition: "SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honoured for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign.

SZA - whose real name is Solana Rowe - joins other huge names like the breakout ‘The White Lotus’ stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno, who fronted ‘The Kardashians’ star’s recent Valentine Day’s collection after playing Mia and Lucia in the hit HBO show.

The Grammy nominee recently wooed audiences at Madison Square Garden with a surprise appearance from Phoebe Bridgers to perform their collaboration on ‘Ghost in the Machine’ from the rapper’s recent album, ‘SOS’ earlier this month.

Of her feature with the 28-year-old indie darling, SZA told the radio station, Hot 97: “I’m grateful Phoebe showed up for me [on this collaboration]. I didn’t think she’d come to the studio in person, which she did which was crazy and we laughed and she’s hilarious.”

Phoebe labelled the ‘Blind’ rapper her “favourite”.

She said: ““Personally, I sit on stuff for so long, it takes me years to make albums. I like being involved, I like seeing someone else’s world from that angle. She’s definitely my favourite rapper [and] that record is insane.”