Christoph Waltz and Allianz have joined forces in a bid to help people to prepare for their financial future.

The Oscar-winning actor and the financial services company have teamed-up to promote a new social media series called Start Making Cents, which they hope will make financial literacy topics more accessible and easier to understand for the public.

Christoph explained: "It’s very useful and important to know how to handle money.

"If you are like me starting a degree in business is not really an option. Thankfully there are other means to acquire some of the necessary knowledge. Far more accessible, easier to approach and relate to.

"Our little series for Allianz seems like an ideal platform. After all - the story of your money is about you."

Start Making Cents is a six-part social media series that features Christoph performing a range of seemingly random actions that serve as metaphors for financial topics.

Ultimately, Allianz wants to help people to develop their understanding of personal finances and investing.

Oliver Bate, the chairman of the board of management at the company, said: "At Allianz, we want to help people manage their money, so that it goes further, lasts longer, and enhances their quality of life. We believe financial literacy is critical in this effort.

"We are excited to partner with Christoph to raise awareness of this important issue and bring the topics to life through his insights and humour."

Christoph, 66, can be seen eating spaghetti bolognese in a white suit and building DIY furniture as part of the Start Making Cents series.

The acclaimed actor - who has won two Oscars and two Golden Globes during his career - also followed a strict skincare routine and shaved wool sweaters, as he helped to explain the basics of investing.

Start Making Cents - which launched in February - can be accessed through Allianz.com.