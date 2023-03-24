The delayed 'The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum' will be released on May 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Daedalic Entertainment made the announcement at a gameplay event on Thursday (23.03.23).

Nintendo Switch users will have to wait until later this year.

The upcoming video game was first announced back in 2019, and was expected to be released in 2021, but was pushed back to 2022 before being delayed again.

A statement read: "Developed for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the game will be released in 2022."

The game focuses on the iconic character from the hit film franchise and set to take advantage of the new features on the PS5, including optimising the DualSense controller when the character loses stamina.

Developer Jonas Husges said: "Gollum’s actions become more tangible and his physical struggle when he runs out of stamina translates directly to the way the game is played."

Daedalic art director Mathias Fischer added: "Clean, ray-traced shadows allow for maximum effect in player guidance in building stealth passages while dynamic and moving light sources bring in the extra challenge when Gollum is roaming through the darkness.

All these things, of course, have the nice side-effect of making the game feel vast, and such free roaming environments we are creating look as spectacular as Middle-earth deserves."