Rosie O'Donnell "enjoys" getting older.

The 'League of their Own' actress turned 61 this week and while sometimes she's shocked by the "physical changes" to her appearances as the years go by, she relishes the fact she is still around because her mom died when she was just 39.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm one who enjoys getting older. Because my mom died at 39, so I remember thinking, 'God, is it gonna be over when I'm 40?' And here I am 61 and it shocks me every single year.

"Sometimes I look in the mirror [or] I catch a glimpse and I go, 'Oh, there's an old lady! Oh, no, it's me.'

"Like the physical changes, you don't see yourself as you are, you know? [But] it's just wonderful.

"I'm glad I have the opportunity to grow up and to be here for my kids and to get to enjoy life, because of all the immense gifts that I've been given."

Rosie - who has Parker, 27, Chelsea, 23, Blake, 23, Vivienne, 20, and 10-year-old Dakota from previous relationships - thinks life can be divided into three phases.

She said: "I feel like 0 to 30, you're just figuring out what's going on. Then, 30 to 60, you're having kids, you're getting married, you're getting divorced, you're figuring out your life. And then 60 on, you have to decide how much quality time is left and what do I wanna do with it.

"What do I wanna do? How is there something that can make it easy to do, [something] creative, but will still keep me home?"

Chelsea is a mother of three, and Rosie dotes on her grandchildren.

She said: "We have Chelsea, who has three babies, and she lives in Wisconsin.

"It's hard to believe and it's hard to not, you know, steal them and just take them home with me and go, 'You know what? They're mine now!'"

The 'Flintstones' actress has a new podcast, 'Onward With Rosie O'Donnell', and she's hoping her youngest child will be part of it in the future.

She said of Dakota: "She said she would have conversations with me. She knows a lot of facts. She has autism, she's very verbal, and she enjoys doing the little TikTok videos.

"So I said, 'Will you come and sit down with me in front of the microphone, and we can just talk?' So we're gonna try it and see what happens, you know?"