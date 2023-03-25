Kate Bosworth is reportedly engaged to Justin Long.

The ‘Blue Crush’ actress, 40, has been dating 44-year-old ‘Jeepers Creepers’ star Justin since 2021 and is now said to be overjoyed after the actor handed her an engagement ring which she has been apparently displaying to pals.

A source close to Kate told People on Friday (24.03.23): “Kate is just on cloud nine. She is showing off her engagement ring to friends.

“She is being coy about details, but she is beaming. Everyone is happy for her.

“Justin is a great guy. He adores her. It’s just amazing to see them together.”

Another insider claimed to People earlier this week Kate “can’t wait to marry” Justin, adding: “Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy... (they are) very cute together.”

Neither Kate or Justin have yet confirmed the engagement report, but they sparked rumours they were planning to get hitched when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this month – as Kate had a diamond ring on display.

The pair started dating in December 2021 after they met on the set of ‘House of Darkness’.

After the shoot wrapped, Kate gushed in Instagram Justin was a “truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. F*** rad human being”.

Three months later, the actress officially announced that she and her director husband of almost eight years Michael Polish, 52, were splitting.

Then, in December, Justin referred to his “girlfriend” during an episode of his ‘Life is Short with Justin Long’ podcast, but refrained from giving any other details other than she liked pineapple on pizza.

Justin – whose exes include actresses Amanda Seyfried, 37, and 48 year old Drew Barrymore, and who has been inseparable from Kate since they started dating – said in April 2022 on an episode of ‘The Viall Files’ podcast he considered his love life “sacred”.

He added he was “ready for the one” – who he said he had found.

When host Nick Viall, 42, told Justin he didn’t have to “get into” details, Justin replied: “It’s weird. I want to... but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred.”