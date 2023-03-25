Giovanna Fletcher is done having kids.

The 38-year-old podcaster has three sons - Buzz, nine, Buddy, seven, and four-year-old Max - with her McFly rocker husband Tom wanted to have a baby girl for a while but she is now "set" with her family of five.

She told Closer UK magazine: "I'm not having any more kids.

"I feel so lucky to have the three that I've got. It's a proper crew.

"Another mum said to me recently, 'You have to go into another pregnancy thinking it's highly likely to be another boy.' It wouldn't bother me at all but I feel very set and happy with my lot now.

The mother-of-three is embracing having children who are at the more independent stage.

She said: "It feels quite liberating now we're at a different phase. The kids are all at school and I feel excited about what's to come.

"Being able to leave the house without a changing bag or someone holding onto your leg and all of that stuff. They're so much more independent, they can even get a drink or a snack themselves!"

Tom previously said he thinks it is "cool" his sons share his interests.

He told Britain's OK! magazine last year: “I’m such a sucker for the stuff my kids love. At the minute, they’re into Star Wars and music. It’s so cool that they’re into the same things I’m into.

“The coolest thing happened recently. I took my kids to see Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy and it just blew their minds. It felt like being at a gig with my mates – but it was with my sons.”

The 37-year-old star also has a successful career as a children's author and admitted he always runs his ideas by his own kids first.

Speaking about his tome 'Space Band', he said: “I’ll subtly try to slip ideas into conversations to figure out what they’re thinking and just to see if it’s something they’d engage with.

"When I first put the idea to Buzz, he went crazy and was like, ‘Yeah, and then this would happen and then the baddies could do this…’ and he was flapping his arms about excitedly.

"He just went crazy and I was like, ‘OK, I think this is a good idea, because he’s really got excited about it.’”