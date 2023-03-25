Megan Fox is "having a hard time trusting" Machine Gun Kelly.

The 36-year-old actress and her 32-year-old fiance are still "working on their issues" but friends are unsure if their relationship will survive.

A source told PEOPLE: "This is really boiling down to not working. There have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad."

Another insider explained that that they are in contact and "still working on their issues," but added: "Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now."

The insider added: "Megan was thrilled when they got engaged, though. She really loves him. She was never one to casually date, so she put her whole heart into their relationship. She isn't happy now, though. She took her engagement ring off a while ago, and it's not back on."

The pair first met on the set of the indie thriller 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' in March 2020 and MGK proposed in January 2022.

Megan and MGK apparently had a huge row over Super Bowl weekend, but sources have since said they were going all out to save their relationship.

An insider told Page Six last month: “(They are) talking to a couples therapist every day via Zoom.

“Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions.”

The couple have previously been spotted coming out of a set of couples’ counsellors’ offices, but it appears they have now chosen to take the sessions online.

Megan – who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with her actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, who she divorced in 2021 after they were together for 10 years – also spoke out to deny MGK had cheated on her after fans speculated he had a fling with his band’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

The actress deleted her Instagram account in January after wiping all photos of the rapper from her feed, but returned to the platform on February 19 to declare there had been no “third party interference” between the couple.

She posted: “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

She made the declaration after a story claimed she had found text messages on MGK’s phone that left her fearing he was cheating.

Megan had posted images of herself in a mirror taken by a man beside her and captioned them: “You can taste the dishonesty, It’s all over your breath” .

It was a quote from Beyoncé’s song ‘Pray You Catch Me’ about the singer’s husband Jay-Z’s infidelity, sparking a flood of speculation from fans she was referring to MGK cheating.

Sophie Lloyd has branded the accusations she and MGK had a secret relationship “disrespectful”.