Delta Goodrem says she and her late friend Dame Olivia Newton-John were "kindred spirits".

The 38-year-old actress-and-singer is grateful for the special bond and amazing memories she has of performing with the 'Grease' legend - who sadly lost her battle with breast cancer aged 73 in August 2022.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: "All these beautiful moments where we'd be on stage singing.

"We'd lock in kindred voices that sometimes I wasn't sure if it was me or her. We had a deep connection in music and as spirits and I'm so honoured throughout my life she invited me on stage, and throughout my life I invited her anywhere I was."

The 'Lost Without You' hitmaker was diagnosed with cancer herself aged 18 and she wanted to help others and so launched The Delta Goodrem Foundation in 2020.

A partnership with St. Vincent's Hospital and The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, the non-profit raises funds for the acceleration of innovative blood cancer research.

She said: "I had to take stock of what's important.

"I had to strip everything back to just going, 'OK, I thought I had other plans for this year.' I've had a lot of stops and starts but I accept that's been a part of my story.

"It has also led me to think about how else I can help others."