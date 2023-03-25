Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were reportedly spotted on a romantic date in New York.

The pair are said to have enjoyed a meal together in Soho, where they were openly affectionate.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

Selena, 30, was most recently linked to Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart.

A source previously told the New York Post's Page Six: "They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs."

The celebrity duo were said to be "having a lot of fun together", with a source adding: "Selena can hardly keep her hands off him."

Meanwhile, Zayn, 30, has been single since splitting from Gigi Hadid, 27, in November 2021.

The pair share two-year-old daughter Khai.

Speaking about co-parenting, Gigi told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing.

"She has already given me so much. I always wanted to be a mum, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mum.

"[It is about] keeping the importance of the child's happiness at the forefront.

"You have a long life alongside this person. That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."