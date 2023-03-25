Jane Fonda says she has never received an apology from Jennifer Lopez after she was injured on the set of 2005 rom-com 'Monster-in-Law'.

One memorable scene involved Jennifer's character slapping her mother-in-law played by Jane and the 85-year-old actress revealed that she was cut above the eye by a large diamond ring Jennifer, 53, was wearing.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her talk show, Jane said: "The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene. I slap her, she slaps me. … Well Jennifer — as per Jennifer — she had this enormous diamond ring. And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow.

"She's never said sorry."

Speaking previously about the scene on YouTube, Jennifer said: "I was like... so sorry.

"It was one of the most fun scenes I've ever done. She really really went for it, and so did I, and then I punched her in the eye by mistake — right there — ouch.

"We talked about how we were going to do this over and over again. I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way. She was so brazen and [said] like, 'Just hit me, don't worry about it.' "

"[I said] 'I don't want to hurt you,' and then the next thing you know [Fonda] really went for it on one of those slaps.

"The scene took on a life of its own. I just remember afterward Jane had a blood blister right at the top of her eye. My nail, like, went up into her eye. ... She didn't care. She's such a gangster b****. I just love her."