Paris Hilton thinks her new memoir has changed perceptions of her.

The 42-year-old star - who released 'Paris: The Memoir' earlier this month - believes that the book has helped to change her public image.

She told The Independent: "People just understand me more now because of the book."

Paris claims that she invented a Barbie-like character during her teens in order to "protect" herself.

She explained: "I was in so much pain that I created this Barbie doll fantasy life.

"It was a character I put on as a mask to protect myself."

Paris even adopted a voice that made her sound more "raspy and alluring".

The 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker created the character in a bid to distance herself from her heiress status.

She said: "My family always wanted me to be very proper and conventional. But I didn’t want to be known as the Hilton Hotel granddaughter. I wanted to be known as someone else."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Paris revealed that she loves "proving people wrong".

The reality star thinks she's been underestimated throughout her career, and she still loves to prove her doubters wrong.

She said: "I’m a human being so things would be hurtful when people would just assume … but I always loved when people underestimated me, I loved proving people wrong."

Paris found global fame in 2003, when a sex tape involving the heiress and Rick Salomon, her then-boyfriend, was leaked.

Paris still remembers feeling devastated at the time.

She said: "It was extremely painful. I did not want to leave my house. I was just so depressed and so humiliated.

"That was just one night, with someone who I was in love with, who I trusted, that was never meant for anyone else to see."