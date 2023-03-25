Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth don't have "any romantic feelings for each other anymore".

The 47-year-old actress and Jim, 52, have confirmed that they're getting a divorce, and an insider has now revealed that their marriage became platonic by the end.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "There’s no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore."

The Hollywood star - who has Tennessee, ten, with Jim, as well as Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with Ryan Phillippe - initially appreciated the "relative safety and security of Jim".

However, Reese's outlook has changed over recent years, as her career has developed and her interests have expanded.

The insider added: "She’s also become so much more powerful than she was when they married and has expanded her areas of interest in so many ways."

Reese and Jim recently announced their split in a statement posted on Instagram.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress and the talent agent explained that in spite of their break-up, they're "moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect".

The statement read: "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.

"These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time."