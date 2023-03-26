Jonathan Majors has been arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor was apprehended by police in New York City on Saturday (25.03.23) over an alleged domestic dispute with an unnamed woman, but he has insisted he did nothing wrong.

A statement from the New York Police Department (NYPD) said: "On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.

"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted.

"Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

A spokesperson for the 'Last Black Man in San Francisco' actor - who is believed to be no longer in custody - insisted the star has "done nothing wrong" and is determined to clear his name.

The representative said: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

According to TMZ, the woman - who was taken to hospital with a laceration behind her ear and redness and marks to her face - got into an argument with Majors in a taxi while returning home from a bar in Brooklyn on Friday (24.03.23).

Sources told the outlet the unnamed female confronted the Creed III' actor when she saw another woman had texted him and she tried to get a glimpse at his phone, infuriating the stat who allegedly then lashed out.

The pair spent the night separately before the woman reported a crime to police the following morning.