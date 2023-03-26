Harry Styles has been spotted passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski.

The 'As It Was' singer - whose relationship with his 'Don't Worry Darling' director Olivia Wilde ended in November - was seen locking lips with the 'Gone Girl' star in Tokyo, Japan, in a series of photos and video footage obtained by MailOnline.

The pair could be seen holding hands as they smooched against the side of a parked car with Emily - who was wearing a red puffer jacket and long black skirt raising her free hand to caress the back of Harry's head.

A spokesperson for the One Direction singer, who is currently in Japan as part of his ongoing 'Love on Tour' concert series, had no comment when asked by People magazine, and a representative for Emily did not respond to a request when asked about the pictures.

Since spitting from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage, the 31-year-old beauty, who has two-year-old son Sylvester with her estranged spouse, has been romantically linked with the likes of 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson and comedian Eric Andre.

It was revealed in November that Harry, 29, and Olivia, 38, had decided to go their separate ways after two years together but things were still "amicable" between them.

A source told People magazine at the time: "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It's a very amicable decision."

Olivia - who has Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, with actor Jason Sudeikis - was spotted at Harry's concert in Los Angeles on November 15, and the duo remain "very close friends".

Another source added: "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

The split came after Olivia previously revealed that she was determined to "protect" her romance with Harry by trying to keep it out of the public eye.

She said: "I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena.

"We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love."