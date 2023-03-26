Lea Michele's son is not "out of the woods completely" after being hospitalised earlier this week.

The former 'Glee' actress pulled out of some performances of 'Funny Girl' on Broadway after two-year-old Ever - who she has with husband Zandy Reich - needed treatment for an undisclosed issue, and while the youngster is "headed in a good direction" and she has returned to work, the toddler isn't fully back to himself yet.

Lea shared a video from backstage at 'Funny Girl' on Instagram on Saturday (25.03.23) and said: "Hi everyone. I'm saying a quick hello from my dressing room here. I'm back at 'Funny Girl' tonight.

"I'm really happy to be back. It's been a really long week and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son, but he's headed in a good direction and we're really really grateful."

The 36-year-old star admitted she was also a little run down after a stressful week.

She continued: "I'm happy to be back here. I have a cold I think from not sleeping at all this past week. But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family.

"And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really really appreciated it.

"For everyone who is here tonight, I'm really excited and we're going to make it a good one. So, okay, I love you all."

Lea's video came a day after she confirmed she was returning to the production because Ever was close to being released from hospital.

She said on her Instagram Story: "We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff. I will be back to the @Funnygirlbwy stage this weekend.(sic)"

The 'Scream Queens' star had revealed on Wednesday (22.03.23) that her little boy was in hospital.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.

"I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength."