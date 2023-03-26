Lily Collins is proud that 'Emily in Paris' is a show that champions feminism.

The 34-year-old actress plays titular character Emily Cooper, a 29-year-old social media manager who moves from Chicago to Paris for a new job and challenge, in the hit Netflix series.

Lily says she and her castmates - who include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and Kate Walsh among others - represent what it's like to be a modern, empowered woman and shows how a 21st century girl can have it all, although nothing is easy.

In an interview with Italian outlet IO Donna, she said: "We certainly celebrate women of all ages in a way that not many shows have... They are women who can engage in work and be in love, without having to choose one or the other."

Praising her co-stars, she added: "From Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie) - who is fantastic, it was an honor to work with her - to Ashley Park (Mindy ) to Camille Razat (Camille) to Kate Walsh (Madeline)."

Lily is also proud that her alter ego's penchant for a red beret has sparked a new fashion craze for the hat.

She said: "I know the red beret has been around for a long time, as well as the fringe, but now they're back in fashion.

"It's amazing to think how influential the series is, there are people who are inspired by what you say or what you wear. This pushes me to try to be as authentic as possible."

Lily feels very grateful to her fans and she always makes time for anyone who approaches her to say that the series or one of her other projects such as fantasy film 'Mirror Mirror' - in which she played Snow White opposite Julia Roberts - or rom-com 'Love, Rosie' had an impact on them.

She said: "There are people who have told me they were helped by my book, or the film I made, or that they cut their hair because I cut it. It's a personal contact that helps me grow. I learn a lot about myself through these interactions, and I really appreciate that. It doesn't cause me anxiety, but it's certainly not something I take lightly."