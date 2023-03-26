Nicolas Cage thinks Nicholas Hoult is "wildly talented".

The 59-year-old actor stars alongside Nicholas, 33, in 'Renfield' - the comedy-horror film directed by Chris McKay - and the Hollywood veteran has heaped praise on his co-star.

Asked about his experience of working with Nicholas, he told Collider: "Nic is somebody that I've admired ever since I worked with him on 'The Weather Man', he played my son in that movie. And even that, even in his teenage years, I could tell he was wildly talented and gonna be the star that he's subsequently become.

"So I was just happy to get back on set with him.

"You know, it's been, I don't know, 13 to 15 years, but any chance I had, I just started throwing lines at him because I wanted to rehearse - we didn't get that much time to rehearse together. He had his hands full."

Nicolas described himself as being "very much in support of Nic in this movie".

The actor also confessed that he didn't have a lot of time to prepare for their scenes and therefore, he adjusted his approach to the project.

He said: "I didn't have much time to get in a room with him. So I would throw my rehearsals at him.

"I was going through the dialogue and videotaping my monologues, or whatnot, I would just start throwing them at him and see how he would respond because it was important to me that I was able to support what Nic was doing."