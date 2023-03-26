Andrew Lloyd Webber "loved and admired" his late son.

Nicholas Webber passed on Saturday (25.03.23), aged 43, following a battle with gastric cancer, and a rep for the 75-year-old composer has revealed details about his relationship with his eldest son.

The rep told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Andrew loved and admired Nick’s talent as a composer and producer. And, most recently, Nick was instrumental in pulling off the production of the London cast recording of 'Bad Cinderella' - during the pandemic."

Andrew and his son were always close, and Nicholas retained his sense of humour until the end of his life.

Rick Miramontez, Andrew's spokesperson, continued: "They were close throughout Nick’s life and according to Andrew, Nick kept his signature good humour up to the end and was eager to hear progress reports of 'Bad Cinderella' every time Andrew returned from New York during rehearsals."

Andrew announced the passing of his son via a statement posted on social media.

The award-winning composer wrote on Twitter: "I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. -ALW (sic)"

Andrew previously revealed that Nicholas had been moved to a hospice.

The composer confirmed the news on Instagram, explaining that his son was dealing with a "ghastly" bout of pneumonia.

He said: "I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick.

"He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away.

"I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly.

"We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, it was the right place for us all to be I think."