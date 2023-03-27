Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt are among the new cast members for the new 'Ghostbusters' movie.

The pair have are boarded the ensemble for the untitled sequel to the 2021 film 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' alongside comedian James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind.

Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and Ernie Hudson are all reprising their roles from the last film.

Gil Kenan is directing while Jason Reitman, who directed the previous picture, is moving into a writer-producer role alongside co-writer Kenan and Jason Blumenfeld.

Little is known about the sequel but sources say that the plan is to return to New York City and the firehouse made famous in the original 'Ghostbusters' movies. It is set to be released in December.

Kenan said about directing the movie: "It's an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga.

"I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a 'Ghostbusters' film."

Jason – the son of the late 'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman – added: "A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1, and together we made 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

"Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive.

"I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."