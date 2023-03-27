Kim Kardashian's daughter is reportedly set to launch a skincare line.

The 42-year-old reality star is mother to North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five and three-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West and documents obtained by The US Sun show that earlier this month she filed four new trademarks in her eldest's name, one of which will see North sell various beauty products.

According to the outlet, the documents claim that the line will feature: "non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers" but will also expand into "Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations."

It has also been reported that 'The Kardashians' star is setting up a toy line in North's name, with a second trademark revealing that North will also be the face of "toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys. Children's educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sport balls."

The third trademark is said to promise "advertising services" and the fourth trademark includes "entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture."

Towards the end of last year, the SKIMS founder filed a trademark for her youngest child Psalm, promising "non-medicated skin care preparations; skin moisturizers; skin lotions; skin creams; skin cleansers" as well as "Probiotic supplements; nutritional supplements; vitamins; baby diapers; baby cloth diapers; anti-inflammatory ointments; baby food; infant formula" and a further trademark based around pushchairs and children's car seats.